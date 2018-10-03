Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: your chance to meet the royal couple in Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet the public during their first joint official visit to Sussex today (Wednesday, October 3), it has been revealed.

The royal couple are expected to arrive in Brighton and Hove early afternoon, and will greet any members of the public gathered at Pavilion Buildings on their way to the Royal Pavilion.

This is the first visit to Sussex for Prince Harry and Meghan. Here are they are pictures during their visit to the Nelson Mandela centenary exhibition at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall, London. Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

The Royal Pavilion was built by George, Prince of Wales, who later became the Prince Regent and during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit they will tour several of the pavilion’s rooms, learning more about the pavilion’s history and the impact that it had on Brighton in the 18th century.

The couple will then walk to Survivors’ Network, a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse in Sussex where they will have the opportunity to talk to service users, volunteers and staff.

Travelling further east, their final engagement of the day will be a visit to JOFF Youth Centre in the coastal town of Peacehaven.

The centre is a community hub that offers a range of positive activities, a ‘chill out’ area and music practice room.

At the centre, The Duke and Duchess will meet young people from youth groups across East Sussex to hear their plans and priorities around mental health and emotional wellbeing – a topic that the royal couple feel passionately about.

Their discussions are part of Takeover Challenge day, which is a national initiative that encourages organisations to put young people into real life decision-making positions.

Their visit to East Sussex follows two stops in West Sussex, where the royal couple will do a walkabout along West Street en route to Edes House, before officially opening the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park in Bognor Regis.

The visit at Edes House will be especially poignant for Meghan as it houses a rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence. The Sussex Declaration is one of only two contemporary handwritten ceremonial manuscript copies, the other being the signed copy housed in the National Archives in Washington D.C.

