Power cut hits Eastbourne town centre

Eastbourne town centre has been struck by a power cut this evening (Tuesday).

A chunk of town spanning from The Avenue to Grand Parade has been affected by the outage, reportedly caused by a fault in a piece of electrical equipment.

Homes and businesses in postcodes BN21 3, BN22 7 and BN22 8 have complained of a loss of power.

The electricity is estimated by UK Power Networks to be back on between 8pm-9pm this evening.

The company said on its website, “We’re sorry for any disruption this may be causing you.”

If you have been affected call 0800 31 63105 for more information.