Power cut at Langney Shopping Centre

Langney Shopping Centre was hit by a power outage this morning (February 12) after workers cut through an electric cable.

A number of shops were affected at the east end of the Eastbourne shopping centre, and some had no tills or lights.

But a spokesperson for the centre told the Herald, “UK Power came and fixed it and everything was back up and running this morning.”

A £6.5 million transformation of the centre began in October 2018 when diggers moved into the car park fronting Langney Rise and Willingdon Drove to create a new entrance to the centre and extended shopping mall with 13 new shops.

