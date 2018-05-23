Poster urges people to be safe at cliffs

A poster campaign launched this spring will remind people to stay safe while visiting the famous Beachy Head white chalk cliffs this summer.

Warning posters are set to start appearing on bus routes, visitor car parks, in tourist information centres, on community notice boards and sent to local language schools.

The cliff safety poster SUS-180524-124639001

Local businesses are being asked to display the posters in their windows. Safety messages will be shared through social media using the hashtag #BeCliffAware

The joint campaign is being promoted by HM Coastguard, the National Trust, South Downs National Park Authority, Sussex Wildlife Trust, East Sussex County Council, Seaford Town Council, Wealden District Council, Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council to raise awareness of the potential dangers of the chalk cliffs to residents and visitors.

Together they are also carrying out a review of warning signs across the area and updating these where needed.

The summer months always see a significant increase in visitor numbers to this coastline - which stretches from the edge of Eastbourne, past Beachy Head, the Seven Sisters and Seaford Head - eager to see and photograph the famous white cliffs and enjoy the fabulous coastal paths. At many locations there are overhangs or faults in the cliffs that cannot be seen from the cliff tops.

Matt Pavitt of HM Coastguard urged caution and common sense when enjoying the sea air and the stunning views.

He said, “Sea cliffs are constantly changing, and the soft chalk rock here breaks easily. Cliff falls can occur at any time and can be significant, such as the 50,000 tonnes of rock which fell onto the beach at Seaford Head last summer.

“We’re reminding everyone to stay safe. Warning signs are there for a reason. Keep away from the cliff edge and the base of cliffs when on the beach. Don’t risk going to the edge to take a selfie - no photograph is worth risking your life for.

“If you see anyone in danger, or witness someone who has fallen, call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard. Do not attempt to rescue them.”

The campaign posters can be downloaded from www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk or to request a poster to display in in the window of a business email bsp@lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk

For more information on how to have a safe day out at the coast visit https://coastguardsafety.campaign.gov.uk/