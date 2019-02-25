Post Office to return to community

A Post Office is returning to a community near Hailsham.

The service will reopen at Hawksood Newstore, in Carew Court, on Wednesday March 20, at 1pm.

It will be known as Hawkswood Road Post Office.

The area’s previous branch in North Street closed back in September 2017 when the Postmaster resigned and the premises were withdrawn from Post Office use.

The new branch will be open from 6am to 9pm on Monday to Saturday, and 6am to 6pm on Sundays.

Cheryl Sitch, Post Office area network manager, said, “We are delighted to be able to restore Post Office service to the area with very convenient daily opening of the branch from early until late.”

A Post Office spokesperson said, “This will be 102 hours of Post Office service a week, making it very convenient for customers to visit.”

“We are keen to restore services to this community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans to open a branch with a new Postmaster. However we would welcome feedback on the plan.

We are accepting comments until March 22. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 200907.”

The spokesperson said, “Hawkswood Road Post Office will be delighted to welcome customers again. Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals.”

Other services include Post Office Card Account withdrawals, sending funds abroad using Moneygram, and customers can also pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.