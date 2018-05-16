Post Office to close for facelift

An Eastbourne post office is to close for a refurbishment next week.

The Rodmill Post Office in Framfield Way will close on Tuesday May 22 at 5.30pm and reopen on Friday June 8 at 1pm.

Norman Russell is retiring

Post office bosses say the renovation will see a new-style Post Office ‘local’ service with a new postmaster as current postmaster Norman Russell is retiring.

The Post Office’s Cheryl Stitch said, “For new postmaster Joshua Grove to modernise the Post Office the branch will need to close for refurbishment.

“The new opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 7am-5.30pm, which means the branch will now be open on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons and earlier opening. This will be an extra 21 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week, making it more convenient for customers to visit.

“The new-style branch is built in line with Post Office specifications to ensure sufficient space for the new style local Post Office to operate alongside the retail offer. The new layout is a more modern way of offering Post Office services, but it in no way compromises the professional service standards that customers rightly expect in all of our branches.

“We are confident this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”