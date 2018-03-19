Popular Sovereign Health Walk is celebrating its first anniversary

A popular Eastbourne health Walk is celebrating its first anniversary.

East Sussex Health Walks launched a new Eastbourne seafront health walk in partnership with the Sovereign Centre a year ago last week.

To begin with, this walk took place only twice a month, but soon became so popular that it was rapidly extended to a weekly walk and has grown in popularity ever since.

Jenny Deering, the Project Officer for the East Sussex Health Walks at TCV said: Each Wednesday our trained Health Walk Leader volunteers, meet at 10.30am outside the Sovereign Centre before leading a walk along Eastbourne seafront, stopping halfway at one of the many local cafes to enjoy some light refreshment before continuing back to the starting point.

“From the very start, this walk has proved to be particularly popular with those who may have been physically inactive for some time, but have wanted to improve their fitness and overall wellbeing.

“Our Volunteer Walk Leaders have done a fantastic job of making sure that everyone feels welcome – and that no-one is left behind.

“Walking is a wonderful form of natural exercise, which is very simple but it is also effective and counts towards the 150 minutes of physical activity that we should all be doing each week.

“Our health walks are a free and sociable way of fitting in a bit more exercise.

“Most of our walkers are having such a nice time chatting away, that they don’t really notice that they’ve been walking for an hour! “

“If you would like to try this health walk, do come along on any Wednesday and meet us outside the Sovereign Centre at 10.30am.

“All of our health walks are provided free of charge, and there is no need to book in advance.

For further information about our health walks, please contact Jenny Deering on 07740 5899559 or e-mail j.deering@tcv.org.uk.

“You can also find out more by visiting the Walking for Health website at www.walkingforhealth.org.uk.

The Conservation Volunteers is a community volunteering charity that works to create healthier and happier communities. Visit www.tcv.org.uk for more.

