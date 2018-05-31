Popular Rodmill couple retire

The popular Rodmill postmaster and his wife are retiring after 13 years.

Norman and Marion Russell, who previously owned Smokewise in Seaside Road, bought the Rodmill Post Office after joking with the previous owner.

Norman said, “I used the Rodmill Post Office when we ran Smokewise and I said to the lady who ran it, ‘if you ever want to sell, I’ll have first refusal.’

“It was not long after that she got in touch to ask if we were interested and we agreed to buy it. It has grown over the years and is a vibrant business.”

Norman and Marion have received many retirement cards and presents. They put their success down to a relaxed atmosphere, being trustworthy and having jokes and banter with customers.

Norman said, “We appreciate everything we have received, it has left us speechless.

“I would also like to thank Nigel Waterson MP for saving our post office many years ago and to all the postmen from Royal Mail who have collected our mail - you are all superb and we owe you great gratitude.”

It is now closed for refurbishment and will reopen on June 8 at 1pm with new postmaster Joshua Grove.

The couple are staying in Eastbourne and looking forward to travelling and spending time with family.