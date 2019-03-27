Popular Eastbourne car wash is saved from closure

The car wash at an Eastbourne shopping centre is to remain after a deal was struck.

Langney Car Wash in the car park at Langney Centre was due to close because of the redevelopment of the shopping complex.

But a spokesperson said this week the facility will remain open.

A spokesperson at the centre said, “The car wash remains open after the firm reached an agreement with the landlords to extend the lease until further notice.”

The spokesperson also said the extension continues apace and said, “The steel frame for the new structure is close to completion and the next stage is for the roof and gutters to be installed.

“The £6.5 million project is due for completion in the summer and will bring 13 new shops, restaurants and leisure outlets, including Home Bargains and 24-hour gym Snap Fitness.”