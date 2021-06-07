Popular Eastbourne builder home after horrific accident

SUS-210306-103523001

Sean Foley is back at the Old Town home he shares with partner Daniella and daughters Olivia and Darcie following the devastating accident in May 2020.

The 59-year-old spent 11 and a half months in hospitals including Eastbourne DGH, Brighton, Stoke Mandeville and Chaseley after breaking his neck and damaging his spine.

Friends and family raised thousands of pounds through a GoFundMe page to enable Sean to return home, adapt the family house for wheelchair use and pay for much-needed physiotherapy

He finally left Chaseley in April and while he is able to move his upper body, is confined to a wheelchair with round-the-clock nursing care.

Speaking in the garden of his home this week, Sean said it was good to be home and thanked everyone who had donated.

He said, “I spent two weeks short of a year in hospitals so it is lovely to finally be home with my family.

“It took a while to settle in but it’s great.

“I have had lots of visitors and it’s nice to be able to sit out in the garden.”

Sean is able to leave his home in a specially-adapted vehicle to have physiotherapy at the gym in Chaseley on Eastbourne seafront and hydrotherapy sessions.

His G C Builders colleagues carried out much of the work and Eastbourne fundraiser Don McPhee has been at the forefront of the appeal.

Don said, “Although there are still many difficult months ahead, Sean is delighted to be back home and he and Daniella are both grateful to everyone who has shown so much love, help and support during an incredibly difficult time.”