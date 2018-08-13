Popular BBC One show on the hunt for Eastbourne families

The hit BBC One show Shop Well For Less? is looking for Eastbourne families to take part in its latest series.

Now in its fourth series, the show is presented by Alex Jones and Steph McGovern and is on a mission to get families to save money by changing the way they shop.

With a few simple tricks, we can all learn to buy better and spend less. Questions such as ‘when should you save your money?’ and just as crucially – ‘when should you invest in spending a little bit more?’ are covered in the series which teaches people all the tricks of the trade.

Producers are also making a Christmas special and are on the hunt for a family who love Christmas.

A spokesperson said, “Do you spend a fortune on perfect presents and blinging baubles? We will show you how to stuff your Christmas stocking, bejewel your entire home and choose a present that’ll never be re-gifted and still have change leftover for a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.”

Get in touch with the team today to apply or to find out more by emailing: shopwell@rdftelevision.com