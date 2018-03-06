Popstar’s message to terminally ill Eastbourne mum

An Eastbourne woman diagnosed with terminal cancer has received a message from popstar Ed Sheeran.

The singer sent Kelly Dimmock, a former Cavendish School pupil, the message from Australia where he is currently on tour.

He said he had heard her story and hoped his message would cheer her up.

The 39-year-old, who now lives in Brecon with her husband Dave and two children Chance and Beau, said, “Eeeeeeeeeeeekkkkkk. How exciting. Ed, yes Ed Sheeran messaged me. Wow, I’m so, so happy.

“Thank you all for the love and support and each and everyone of you that have liked shared and commented have helped make this happen.”

Kelly has been diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer and been told by medics it has spread to her organs and is incurable.

She is a huge Ed Sheeran fan and says her son Chance had begun singing the popstar’s songs to cheers her up.

That led to an online appeal to ask the star to send the little boy a message or visit the family for tea.

Kelly said, “When I first got diagnosed last month I cried and cried and cried. Chance started singing me Ed Sheeran songs.

“We joked and I told him maybe if he learnt the words to the song Perfect that Mummy’s friend Ed would come have a cup of tea with him.

“Well since then as soon as he sees me cry or sad he sings it. He melts my heart, he is so beautiful and innocent and at just four-years-old doesn’t understand this awful horrible disease is going to take me away from him. How can he begin to understand? How can you explain that to a small innocent little boy?

“I love my children more than anything in this world.”

Kelly has been highly critical of the medics who she said did not listen to her when she complained of being unwell and initially told her she was too young to have ovarian cancer.

She says she does not want to know how much longer she has to live.

Her family and friends are now raising money so Kelly and Dave can have a day to remember.

Family member Meghan Bushell said Kelly and Dave had got married quickly 15 years ago a month after losing their nine-day-old son Ryley.

“It was on a very small budget and not the dream wedding she’d hoped for,” said Meghan.

“Please help us give them one last special day to remember and give her the day she deserves.”

A Facebook page has been set up called wishforawedding or there is a Crowdfunsing page to donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kellys-vow