Poppy Appeal launch event in the Arndale

Eastbourne Arndale Centre will commemorate the centenary of the end of World War I with a series of special events starting tomorrow (October 27).

A memorial garden will be set up in the centre from Saturday October 27 to Sunday November 11 featuring 1,259 crosses to represent every person named on the Eastbourne War Memorial, who died during the conflict.

The garden is the idea of residents Chris Richards and Martin Ray, who wanted to create a memorial to commemorate the historical centenary.

Chris said, “We are extremely grateful for the support of the Arndale Centre that has enabled us to create this Memorial Garden and place a cross for each person remembered on the Town Hall Memorial Panels on this the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice in 1918. We hope as many people as possible will take the opportunity to visit the Garden and remember those from Eastbourne who died during the World War I.”

There will also be a Remembrance March and salute from the combined army, RAF and Boys’ Brigade cadets to launch this year’s Poppy Appeal at 10.45am tomorrow. A performance of 1940s’ wartime songs by the Victory V’s will take place on Sunday October 28 between 12.30pm and 1.30pm. Youngsters can make their own poppy between 11am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.