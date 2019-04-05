What you need to know about voting in the Eastbourne Borough Council elections

Residents in Eastbourne will be asked to vote for councillors to represent them on the city council in May.

Here's all you need to know about the elections.

When are the council elections?

The local election for Eastbourne Borough Council takes place on Thursday, May 2 2019.

What are we voting for?

Residents will be voting to elect 27 councillors to sit on Eastbourne Borough Council . The council is divided into nine wards – and residents vote to elect the councillors they want to represent their ward. The nine wards are: Devonshire, Hampden Park, Langney, Meads, Old Town, Ratton, Sovereign, St Anthony’s and Upperton.

How can I register to vote?

Most adults who live in the borough, including EU and Commonwealth citizens, are eligible to vote in a local election, but you must be registered by Friday, April 12.

You can vote in the local elections if you are: registered to vote; a resident in Eastbourne; aged 18 or over on May 2 (although you can register from 16); a UK, Irish, Commonwealth or European Union citizen.

To register, visit: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

How do I know if I am registered?

If you've previously voted in an election and you haven't moved house or changed your details you're probably still registered to vote.

For more information on registering to vote, click here.

Apply for a postal or proxy vote

If you know that you will be unable to get to your polling station on election day, you can organise a postal or proxy vote. This must be arranged in advance. It can be set up as a permanent option.

You must be registered to vote to apply for a postal or proxy vote.

The deadline for receiving proxy vote applications for the elections is 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

Apply for a postal vote by 5pm on Monday April 15.

Who is standing for election?

Here's the full list of candidates: Candidates announced for May Eastbourne council elections

What is the political make-up of the council now?

The Liberal Democrats currently have control of the administration at the Town Hall with 16 councillors.

Conservatives have seven, and there is one Independent Conservative councillor, one Independent Labour, one Independent Liberal Democrat and one vacant seat.