Wealden District Council election RESULTS: Hailsham, Pevensey, Willingdon and Polegate

Here are the results for the Wealden District Council elections which took place on May 2, 2019.
The number of seats up for election this year fell from 55 to 45, due to boundary changes.
The make up of the council is now 34 Conservatives, five independent, four Lib Dems, and two Green Party councillors.
The previous make up of the council was 48 Conservatives and seven Independent councillors.
The turn out this year is yet to be announced.
The turnout of voters in the last local election, which took place at the same time as the general election in 2015, was 71 per cent.
In 2011 the turnout in Wealden was 49.5 per cent.
There was only one uncontested seat, which was Polegate Central. Previous councillor Angela Snell (Conservative) has kept her position there.
Below are the results by ward.
Hailsham Central
Nigel Coltman (Con): 296
Kay Coxon (Lab): 70
Paul Holbrook (Lib Dem): 237
Charlotte Still (Green): 132
Hailsham East
Gavin Blake-Coggins (Lib Dems): 356
Amanda O’Rawe (Con): 247
Hailsham North
Rachel Chilton (Green): 175
Nicholas Collinson (Con): 247
Barbara Holbrook (Lib Dem): 208
Malcolm Richards (Lab): 112
Hailsham North West
Kevin Balsdon (Con): 338
Neil Cleaver (Lib Dems): 398
Hailsham South
Anne Blake-Coggins (Lib Dem): 197
Josh Funnell (Lab): 169
Chriss Triandafyllou (Con): 319
Hailsham West
Richard Grocock (Con): 362
Laura Jordan (Lab): 144
Steve Murphy (Lib Dems): 288
Hellingly
Janet Perez (Labour): 103
Stephen Potts (Con): 239
David White (independent): 580
Herstmonceux and Pevensey Levels (two seats)
Eve Ashley (Green): 547
Raymond Cade (Con): 677
Paul Coleshill (Lib Dem): 502
Pam Doodles (Con): 823
Laurence Keeley (independent): 427
Barry Simons (Lab): 232
Robert Slater (Independent): 494
Lower Willingdon
Giselle Bailey (Con): 240
Gillian Milton (Lib Dem): 124
Stephen Shing (Independent): 818
Pevensey Bay
Roanna Brewer (Lib Dems): 109
Daniel Brookbank (Independent): 220
Lin Clark (Con): 297
Dianne Dear (independent): 98
Aaron McConnell (Lab): 54
Mike Pursglove (UKIP): 196
Polegate North
Bernie Goodwin (UKIP): 141
Alex Mthobi (Lab): 58
Gill Mummery (Con): 175
Oi Lin Shing (Independent): 496
Andy Watkins (Lib Dem): 112
Polegate South and Willingdon Watermill
Maureen Goodwin (UKIP): 114
Christopher Primett (Con): 170
Daniel Shing (Independent): 752
Stone Cross
Charlotte Cumber (Green): 297
Alastair Douglas (Con): 324
Upper Willingdon
Kay Dewick (Lib Dem): 135
Douglas Murray (Con): 367
Raymond Shing (independent): 644