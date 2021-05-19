Wealden appoints new chairman

On Wednesday (May 19), Crowborough Central councillor Ron Reed (Con) was elected as the new chairman of Wealden District Council, as the authority met for its annual meeting.

He was elected unopposed having previously served as vice chairman for the past two years.

Cllr Reed said: “I’m looking forward to a good year, hopefully it’ll get a better start than here today, but we’ll see.”

Wealden District Council offices, Hailsham

Cllr Reed takes over the position from Cllr Pam Doodes, who stood down after two years in the position.

Cllr Doodes said: “During the past two years Ron Reed has been a great help and support to me. Always there with a listening ear and always willing to step in should the need arise.

“So I have great pleasure in nominating Ron Reed as chairman of the council for the next year.”

The meeting also saw Cllr Angela Snell (Con, Polegate Central) appointed as the new vice-chairman.

Ron Reed, new Wealden chairman

Cllr Snell said: “I look forward greatly to working with Ron and all of you in the year to come and facing the challenges the year will bring because of the national situation and the issues we face locally.”

She was put up for the role by Arlington councillor David Watts, who said a few words of praise before the appointment.

He said: “I have known Anglea Snell since 2015, when she was elected to Polegate Town Council. She has been and still is a very proactive town, and subsequently district, councillor.

“She is without doubt a team and community player, involving herself in many community events within the local area.

“I can not endorse her highly enough for the role of deputy chair of Wealden District Council and I could not think of any more ideal candidate. I am sure she will give it the energy and enthusiasm that such a role commands.”