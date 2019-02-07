Wave Leisure chosen to run new Eastbourne community centre

Eastbourne council leaders has selected a not-for-profit leisure provider to run the long-awaited Sovereign Harbour Community Centre when it opens later this year.

At a meeting on Wednesday (February 6), Eastbourne Borough Council cabinet members agreed for Wave Leisure Trust to be appointed as managers of the centre as well as a number of seasonal football pitches and tennis courts elsewhere in town.

The move follows on from a cabinet decision last July to appoint Wave as managers of the Sovereign Centre, Motcombe Pool, Regency Community Centre as well as four other leisure facilities at Eastbourne Sports Park, Hampden Park and Shinewater and Cavendish schools.

Margaret Bannister, cabinet member for tourism and leisure services, said: “We have heard such good things about Wave and what they are doing so we are really looking forward to working with them. I think it is really very good for the community.

“Once Wave come in, as a not-for-profit organisation, they are going to be putting more back in and hopefully bring our facilities up to a high standard.”

Based in Seaford, Wave runs leisure centres on behalf of Lewes District Council and also has contracts in Kent. It operates on a not-for-profit model, re-investing any profit raised into its facilities and equipment.

It is expected to take over the management of the facilities in April this year.

They will include the seasonal use of football pitches at the Old Town Rec and Princes Park and the use of tennis courts at the Old Town Rec and Hampden Park.

The Sovereign Harbour Community Centre is expected to open in the spring.