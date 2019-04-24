Watch as pigeon rescue operation halts Eastbourne meeting

A planning meeting in Eastbourne took an unexpected turn last night (Tuesday April 23) after a pigeon flew in through an open window.

Flying in circles over the public gallery as planners considered applications at Eastbourne Town Hall, the pigeon’s sudden appearance drew proceedings to a screeching halt.

The pigeon at the meeting

The meeting stopped for several minutes before the panicking bird was successfully wrangled by Cllr Barry Taylor and a member of town hall staff.

It was then released out of a side door before the meeting continued, with the window hastily closed to prevent a repeat visit.

