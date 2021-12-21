University’s plans to pull out of Eastbourne prompts concerns from county council

University of Brighton Leaf Hospital (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210311-155641008

In plans announced earlier this year, the university is looking at closing its three sites in Eastbourne by 2025 and consolidating those departments at new facilities in Falmer.

The three sites — Hillbrow, which includes the sports centre, Darley Road and Leaf Hospital — currently cater to around 1,500 students.

The proposals have seen criticism from a number of local bodies, including the county council which argues the proposals has the potential to impact on post-pandemic economic recovery.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are disappointed at the University of Brighton’s proposals to withdraw their campus from Eastbourne from the start of the academic year 2024–25.

“The proposed withdrawal would leave East Sussex without Higher Education provision which is likely to have a negative impact on learning in East Sussex and has the potential to impact on the local economy in terms of jobs, spend, and post-pandemic recovery.

“We have responded to the consultation expressing concerns about the proposed closure of the campus and the Leaf Hospital in Eastbourne, and its implications on the county’s efforts to recover economically from the impact of the pandemic.

“We will continue to engage with the University and maintain a positive working relationship in order to encourage the aspirations of local students.”

The council has raised particular concerns about the impact of the proposals on the county’s health and social care sector, where recruitment is difficult.

Should the proposals move ahead, the council has called on the university to ensure it minimises the damage to this sector.

The council’s response to the proposals was signed off by lead member for economy Rupert Simmons at a meeting earlier this month.

Among those present was Eastbourne Borough Council leader (and Liberal Democrat county councillor) David Tutt.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Tutt said: “The borough council is not the only organisation to oppose these plans. All the Liberal Democrat county councillors representing the town, spoke at a meeting of the lead member for economy at East Sussex and I am grateful to Cllr Rupert Simmons for adding the weight of the county council to this cause.

“Team East Sussex (TES), who are a group of local councils, businesses and community bodies, have also called for the Eastbourne campus to be retained.

“The decision is now in the hands of those who run the university, but I hope that they will see the wisdom and benefits of retaining a wider geographical base for their activities.”