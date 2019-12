Conservative Caroline Ansell has regained the seat in Eastbourne in this week’s General Election.

Mrs Ansell took the seat from Liberal Democrat Stephen Lloyd with a swing of more than 5,000 votes.

She polled 26,951 votes. Stephen Lloyd had 22,620 votes.

Labour’s Jake Lambert polled 3,848 with the Brexit Party’s Stephen Gander taking 1,530.

Independent Ken Pollock polled 185 votes.