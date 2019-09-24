Thousands sign petition against Eastbourne parking charge increase

A 3,200-strong petition against plans to increase parking charges in Eastbourne has been handed in at County Hall.

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd and Hampden Park county councillor Colin Swansborough delivered the petition, which was launched by Mr Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd said, “I find it absolutely incredible that East Sussex County Council would even contemplate such a swingeing rise in parking charges at such a difficult time for the retail sector nationally.

“Despite this UK-wide trend, Eastbourne has secured £85m of private investment in the town centre shopping complex and we are all working really hard to pull the town through successfully.

“In spite of this, the County Council decide, out of the blue, to land us with what is effectively a stealth tax on enterprise.

“This was a bad decision by the Conservative group who are in charge of ESCC, so I hope such overwhelming opposition to the rise from across many different communities in Eastbourne will be listened to. I will also be writing to the Leader of the council, Keith Glazier, asking he reconsider.”

Cllr Swansborough added, “We were informed the conclusion of the consultation will be announced in the latter part of December. It’s clear the vast majority of the town and my Hampden Park constituents totally oppose such a brutal increase in parking charges, so I do hope the local Tories are able to bring pressure on their colleagues who run ESCC to do the right thing and reverse this proposal.”

The decision from the parking consultation is expected to be announced by the end of December.

