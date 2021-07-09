This is help available to Wealden tenants facing threat of eviction

Speaking at an overview and scrutiny committee meeting on Monday (July 5), cabinet member for housing and benefits Ray Cade called on local residents facing eviction to contact Wealden District Council for support as soon as possible.

Cllr Cade’s comments came in light of a discussion around the lifting of the national eviction ban on June 1, which had been put in place to protect tenants during lockdown.

Cllr Cade said: “In my view, I think we will have an increase in applications from people who are subject to either Section 21 or Section 8 evictions in the private rented sector.

A national eviction ban has recently been lifted

“I think it is difficult to say, but we hope people will come to us first when they get the notice and we do advertise that quite widely, so that we can try and prevent them being evicted in the first place.

“We have been very successful over the years in preventing homelessness, so we are hoping that the message is out there to come to us if people are going to be evicted or feel that they are threatened to become homeless.”

According to council papers, Wealden District Council has seen an increase in private rented sector tenants seeking advice since the ban was lifted and is monitoring the situation in case there is a surge in demand.