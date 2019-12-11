Stephen Lloyd apologises over video of him swearing at constituent

Stephen Lloyd has apologised after a video of him swearing at a constituent emerged on social media.

The Liberal Democrat candidate fighting to hold his seat in tomorrow’s election has sent the Herald a video response to the incident, which saw him exchange heated words with a man in a van.

A still from the video

He said, “A few days ago when I was in a bit of a rush to an event, a couple of guys in a van beckoned me over.

“Straight off it was quite interesting. They were really aggressive which I thought was a bit odd. However, what I also want to make clear is that I swore and I shouldn’t have done and for that I apologise.”

In the original video, which appears to be taken inside a van stopped in traffic in Eastbourne, a man inside the vehicle calls out to Mr Lloyd as he walks by.

The man says “You need to stop putting graffiti up everywhere you do. Big boards all up Eastbourne road.”

To which Mr Lloyd says, “You can see them from miles away.”

The politician starts to walk away but the man says, “What do you represent? I don’t vote. Why should I–”

To which Mr Lloyd swears. He then says, “If you don’t know, don’t bother. I work like hell for this town.”

The man replies, “That’s a bit bloody rude, isn’t it?”

The video has been shared multiple times on Facebook, although some versions of it have already been removed by the website.

Voters go to the polls for the General Election tomorrow (December 12).