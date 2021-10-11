Revised plan would see Eastbourne bungalow replace disused garage

On Tuesday (October 19), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application to build a one bedroom bungalow in place of a disused garage in Laleham Close.

The application comes after a previous version of the proposals — which would have seen a two-storey, two bedroom home built on the same site — was refused under delegated powers due to concerns about its size and design making it out-of-keeping with the surrounding area.

The applicant argues this latest application is intended to overcome these reasons for refusal. This view is shared by officers, who have recommended that the proposals be approved with conditions.

Plan of the proposed new Eastbourne bungalow

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “Officers consider that the revised scheme overcomes the previous reasons for refusal and, in balancing the planning considerations, weighs in favour of the provision of good quality sustainable housing, suitably sized and arranged on this underused brownfield site and sympathetic to the character of the surrounding area.

“The development would provide for its transport needs and those of the retained dwelling and the amenities of neighbouring residents would be preserved.

“The proposal would meet adopted national and local planning policy and the application is therefore recommended for approval subject to conditions.”

While recommended for approval, the scheme has seen some significant objection from neighbours, who argue it would be an overdevelopment of the site.

Objectors also raised concerns around parking pressures in the area being worsened by a new dwelling.

For further information on the proposals see application reference 210184 on Eastbourne Borough Council planning website.