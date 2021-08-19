Revised major Eastbourne housing development due to be discussed

On Tuesday (August 24), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider proposals to build 100 houses and flats at the former Bedfordwell Road Depot site.

The site has an existing planning permission (granted to Orbit Homes in 2015) for 102 flats and houses, but this was not built out after the earlier scheme stalled.

While broadly similar in overall numbers, the new proposals, from the council itself, have an updated design and layout.

Proposed layout of the scheme

In a report to the committee, a council planning officer said: “The site is in a highly sustainable location within close proximity to Eastbourne town centre with excellent access to shops and services as well as sustainable transport options.

“The site constitutes previously developed land, and the proposed development makes efficient use of the land, bringing a vacant heritage asset building back into use.

“The proposed residential use makes the best use of the building and surrounding land, which has been identified within the Core Strategy as Key Area of Change, and would make a considerable contribution toward much needed housing in the borough.”

As part of the scheme, a Grade II listed Victorian pump house is to be converted into an apartment building comprised of 20 flats. Part of the building is to house a small commercial space as well.

A further 21 flats would be within three new buildings elsewhere on the site.

The remaining properties would be made up of: 29 two-bedroom and 30 three-bedroom houses of various sizes.

Across the site, 40 homes are expected to be affordable, to be made up of 33 units of affordable rent and seven shared ownership homes.

While the scheme has the previous planning permission and a recommendation to approve there are some outstanding issues.

These include sign-off from Natural England that the site would not have an unacceptable impact on the Pevensey Levels and approval of detailed drainage plans from East Sussex County Council.

In light of this the committee is recommended to grant permission subject to no objections being raised by either of these bodies.

Some concerns have also been raised by residents around the impact of the scheme on the local highways.