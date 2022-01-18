Request declined for speed bump to reduce speeding through village near Eastbourne

On Monday (January 17), East Sussex County Council’s lead councillor for transport and environment Clare Dowling considered a petition calling for a speed bump to be installed on the C40 in East Jevington.

The petition, which was presented to the council by ward councillor Stephen Shing at a meeting in July, saw residents raise concerns about some vehicles travelling in excess of 55mph in the 30mph zone.

The petitioners said they feared the potential for accidents as a result and had called on the council to install a speed bump at the entrance to the village (near to the junction of Green Lane).

C40 Jevington

However, council officers had recommended against this, saying that the works would not be a ‘priority’ for the authority as it has ‘limited resources’ which it focuses on roads which have had serious accidents occur.

The council confirmed this recommendation was agreed by Cllr Dowling at the meeting.

According to council papers, no serious accidents have be reported on the road over the past five years. Officers also said national guidance requires speed bumps to be lit, meaning street lights would also have to be installed alongside other works.

In addition, a traffic survey carried out at the site (completed in November) found the average speed of traffic was 25mph in both directions.