Proposals to build 10 family homes on Eastbourne shopping centre car wash

Proposals to build 10 upmarket, family homes on a car park next to Langney Shopping Centre in Eastbourne have been put forward.

The current site holds 83 car parking spaces and an unused car wash facility and is at the bottom of Swanley Close cul-de-sac next to a petrol station.

Proposed house site plans SUS-191208-125727001

In the council’s local plan it identifies the Langney location as suitable for residential development as it fits an overall aim to provide new housing on ‘underutilised’ sites.

The developer, Park Lane Homes Ltd, said the three-bedroom detached houses will fit into the ‘character of the area’ but also have ‘a variety and visual interest’, two allocated parking spaces to each home and most of the trees surrounding the site will be retained and some new ones planted.

To avoid disturbances to local residents, construction traffic will pass through Langney Shopping Centre entrance and not down Swanley Close until the end of the construction phase.

When construction is finished the shopping centre entrance will be closed off and Swanley Close will be opened up so the houses are part of the estate.

Langney Shopping Centre car park SUS-191208-125328001

The council has used previous reports from 2007 and 2011 applications - which both proposed to build 20 houses on the site until they fell through - to estimate traffic increases in the area, which there will be.

The loss of the 83 car parking spaces will be made up by the current extension of Langney Shopping Centre car park .

Park Lane Homes Ltd said in the report it plans to make effective use of the site by providing upmarket, family homes.