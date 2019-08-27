Plans to convert vacant Eastbourne restaurant into flats

Developers have put forward proposals to convert a former Eastbourne restaurant into flats, writes Local Democracy Reporter Huw Oxburgh.

In an application to Eastbourne Borough Council, developers are seeking planning permission to convert a former restaurant in Terminus Road to create six one-bedroom flats over two storeys.

Previously occupied by the Mandarins Chinese restaurant, developers say the property has been vacant for several years despite attempts to find a new business tenant.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The restaurant has been closed for a number of years and, despite marketing attempts, there has been little or no interest in purchasing the property and maintaining its current use.

“On behalf of our client it is proposed to convert the lower ground and ground floors of the building into flats.

“The proposed conversion will make good use of redundant previously developed land in supplying much needed living accommodation, in a very sustainable location and in line with [planning] policies.”

The application only includes a single parking space for the flats (to be provided by demolishing a garage accessed via Elms Road), but developers say they consider this to be sufficient as the building is in ‘a sustainable location’.

Bicycle storage will also be built at the rear of the building under the proposed plans.

The proposal also includes plans for a new external staircase positioned to the front of No. 245 Terminus Road, which would give access to two of the lower ground floor flats.

Two other flats would be accessed from the existing front steps and door at the Terminus Road entrance, with the final two to be accessed from a rear entrance on Elms Road.

For further details see reference 190655 on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning website.