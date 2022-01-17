Plans to build three new Eastbourne homes in property’s garden

On Tuesday (January 25), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to build three new homes in the garden of a property in Old Camp Road.

The proposals have proven to be unpopular with local residents, with the council having received more than 120 objections covering a wide range of concerns.

However, planning officers are recommending the scheme be approved, concluding that the proposed development would not cause ‘unacceptable harm’.

The proposed site in Old Camp Road outlined in red

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The proposed development of garden land is, in this instance, considered to be acceptable as the scheme responds well to the context of the surrounding natural and built environment and would not cause unacceptable harm towards, nor overwhelm, the overall character of the area.

“Due to the low density of the development, it is considered that suitable space is available to allow for a comprehensive landscaping scheme that would be focussed on introducing native species, habitat and food sources whilst maintaining green connectivity with surrounding gardens.”

The report adds: “Overall, it is considered that the proposed development would not result in any harm of a significance that would outweigh the benefit of a net gain of three dwellings which would contribute towards the council’s housing delivery targets and address identified housing need within the borough.”

Proposed layout of the three new homes in Old Camp Road, Eastbourne

The proposed development would be made up of three homes; a large two-storey house fronting onto Old Camp Road and two smaller bungalows on the land behind it.

It was initially proposed to build a further home, but this was withdrawn following discussions between the council and the applicant.

The objectors raise a number of concerns about the proposals. As well as general fears around the site being overdeveloped, these included concerns about the impact on local ecology and wildlife.

They also raised fears that the bungalows could be extended or expanded by future occupiers, thereby having a greater impact on the surrounding area.

Several objectors also argue that the development would breach covenants on the land. This would be a legal matter, rather than a planning matter, however.