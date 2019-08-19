Plans to build block of flats in Eastbourne

Proposals to build four flats in Langney Rise have been put forward to Eastbourne council.

The two bed flats could be built on an unused green space opposite the junction with Priory Road.

A spokesperson for developer, Challinor Hall Limited said, “The proposed development of the site will provide much needed accommodation to the area.”

Challinor Hall Limited had a pre application meeting with the council on May 20 where they proposed to build five two bedroom houses - the advice they received for this was ‘positive’ as the site is in a place where ‘development is acceptable’.

The developer said the proposals will lead to immediate benefits to the local economy, housing market and will contribute towards increasing the council’s target to supply housing.

They also said materials and labour will be sourced locally where practical and the flats will be consistent in appearance with the area.