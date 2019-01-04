Plans to add more homes to major Hailsham development already approved

A developer is seeking permission to add two further homes to a major housing scheme in Hailsham.

In an application to Wealden District Council, MS Oaklands Ltd is looking to alter plans for its Coldthorn Lane development – bringing the total number of new homes up from 167 to 169.

The developer already has full permission to build the 167 homes on the site, but says it can build additional homes by reducing the number of four-bedroom houses.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The proposal will bring about an attractive scheme that delivers quality new housing in Hailsham with an improved public footpath link and attractive open space and play areas.

“Accessible housing, much needed affordable housing to meet local needs and the provision of bungalows as part of the overall housing offer are all benefits of the scheme that are consistent with the extant permission and reserved matters approval at the site.”

If approved, developers say the number of affordable homes offered as part of the site would increase – rising from 57 to 59.

However, the amendments have proven controversial with some Hailsham residents, with planners receiving more than 16 letters of objection since the amended plans were submitted last month.

Many of the objections criticise development of the overall site, with concerns being raised over the potential for additional pressure on local infrastructure.

Objectors also raised concerns on highways grounds, particularly at the junction of Coldthorn Lane and Ersham Road.

In one letter, an objector said: “Hailsham is drowning in large properties that take no notice of the current needs of local people and are not affordable for the local people.

“We did not elect Wealden to just roll over and allow any building with the total lack of care and interest in people living in Wealden.”

For more details on the proposals, search for application number WD/2018/2543/MAJ on the Wealden District Council website.