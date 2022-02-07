North Chailey housing development dismissed at appeal

In a decision notice published on Friday (February 4), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected to outline proposals to build 18 ‘affordable entry-level’ homes on land off of Coldharbour Lane.

The appeal, from applicant Pierfront Developments, was made on the grounds that Lewes District Council had failed to make a decision on the proposals within the statutory time limit.

As a result, the applicant had called for the decision to be made by the planning inspectorate, arguing the site was a ‘sustainable location’ where housing should be approved.

Proposed site layout of the housing off Coldharbour Lane

This view was not shared by the planning inspector, however, who had a long list of concerns about the proposed development.

In their report, the inspector said: “The development would enlarge North Chailey by encroaching into the countryside, reduce the influence and function of the green gap between it and Newick and cause significant harm to the character and appearance of the area.

“It is also not clear whether a safe and suitable access could be achieved, or if the internal road would be satisfactory in layout, to avoid significant harm to all road users and future occupiers.

“Nor has it been established that surface water drainage would not cause significant harm to occupiers, neighbours and property.”

They added: “The proposal would conflict with relevant development plan policies, which are consistent with the [National Planning Policy] Framework, and would diminish the council’s objectives in these regards.

“Consequently, I consider that the adverse impacts would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits in this appeal.”

Other concerns raised by the inspector included unresolved issues around the ground conditions on the site and whether it could be considered to be ‘sustainable’ given its likely reliance on private cars.

The inspector also took issue with the applicant’s description of the proposed homes as ‘affordable entry-level’, saying it was unclear whether the application would deliver such properties.

As a result, the inspector dismissed the appeal.