New mayor: Let’s show the country Eastbourne is the place to be

On Wednesday (May 19), Upperton councillor Pat Rodohan (Lib Dem) was appointed the town’s new mayor for the coming year, while his fellow Lib Dem Helen Burton was named deputy mayor.

Councillor Rodohan takes over from Steve Wallis, who has been the mayor for two years alongside deputy mayor Sammy Choudhury who is also stepping down after two years.

Speaking at the council’s annual meeting, Cllr Rodohan said: “I was a frequent visitor to Eastbourne in the late 60s and 70s. My family and I moved here at the end of 1971 and I am honoured and proud to be chosen mayor of Eastbourne for the next year.

New Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan

“I still love many of the architectural features around the town, walking along our beautiful seafront and up on the Downs and visiting the stunning countryside that surrounds us.

“Eastbourne has so much to offer its residents and visitors and now we have the Devonshire Quarter open at the right time to help us support the expansion of our main industries; tourism and conferencing.

“During covid our town was hit and hit very hard, but with the lockdown beginning to ease our future is very bright. Let’s show the country that Eastbourne is the place to be.”

Cllr Rodohan went name three charities, which are to benefit from his mayoral fundraising activities. They are: Amaze, a charity which supports with supports families with special educational needs and disabilities; Community Wise, the group behind the community centre in Ocklynge Road; and Holding Space, a charity providing family mental health support.

Wednesday's socially distanced Eastbourne council meeting

At the same meeting St Anthony’s councillor Helen Burton was appointed deputy mayor.

Cllr Burton said: “Thank you for the honour you have bestowed on me this evening and the trust you have placed in me.

“I am very much looking forward to supporting our new mayor in his work over the next year and helping to fundraise for his chosen charities.