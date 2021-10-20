New Eastbourne flats turned down due to ‘overbearing impact’

Application site in Windermere Crescent, Eastbourne (Google Maps Street View)

On Tuesday (October 19), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously refused an outline application to convert and extend a property at 35 Windermere Crescent, creating eight new apartments in its place.

The proposals would have seen the existing property — a two-storey home — converted into two two-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments, with an extension to the rear containing the same.

As an outline application, permission was only being sought for the principle of the development and the number of flats. Other details of the proposals — including its design, scale and access — would require further planning permission.

While recommended for approval, committee members had serious concerns around whether the number of flats proposed could actually fit on to the site.

Cllr Jane Lamb (Con, Meads) said: “Looking at this and the density of the surrounding area and the proposed density on that plot, it does look like an overdevelopment actually, especially as they have only identified at this stage four parking spaces.

“The idea that you can easily park on Windermere Crescent [that there is] any surplus requirement seems to be very unrealistic. I don’t think you are going to accommodate the parking needs of four extra dwellings on Windermere Crescent.

“The whole thing feels very cramped on the site and I feel a bit uncomfortable with it.”

Similar views were expressed by a number of other councillors, leading to Cllr Barry Taylor (Con, Meads) putting forward a motion to refuse the application on the grounds that a building able to contain the new flats would have ‘an unacceptable and overbearing impact’ on neighbouring properties.

The refusal was unanimously supported by the committee.