New Eastbourne bungalow approved in place of disused garage

Proposed new bungalow

On Tuesday (October 19), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved an application to build a one bedroom bungalow in place of a disused garage in Laleham Close.

The application came after a previous version of the proposals — which would have seen a two-storey, two bedroom home built on the same site — were refused under delegated powers due to concerns about its size and design making it out-of-keeping with the surrounding area.

After consideration, the committee felt the revised proposals overcame these previous concerns and were acceptable.

Cllr Bary Taylor (Con, Meads) said: “I understand why the previous application was refused, because in my view the amenity space was far too small.

“But I think this sits quite nicely and I have no problems with it at all.”

Committee chairman Jim Murrary (Lib Dem, Hampden Park) added: “I tend to agree, I think the applicant has listened to us, agreed with us and has gone away and decided to come back with a reasonable design for the area.”

While approved, the scheme had seen objections from neighbours, who argued it would be an overdevelopment of the site.

Objectors also raised concerns around parking pressures in the area being worsened by a new dwelling.