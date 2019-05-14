New chairman at East Sussex County Council elected

A new chairman at East Sussex County Council has been chosen for the forthcoming municipal year.

David Elkin (Con, Eastbourne Sovereign) was elected for 2019/20 at a meeting on Tuesday (May 14).

Cllr Elkin, previously cabinet member for resources, takes over the role from Peter Pragnell, Conservative councillor for Hastings Ashdown and Conquest.

Nominating Cllr Elkin for the role, council leader Keith Glazier said: “Anyone who knows David will recognise the work he has done and his passion for East Sussex County Council.

“I think he, supported by Sandra, will do a sterling job for East Sussex and I think we can all join together in welcoming him into this new position.”

Accepting the position, Cllr Elkin said he would ‘relish the challenge’ and be a ‘proud ambassador for the county council’.

Tributes were also paid to Cllr Pragnell for his time in the role by the leaders of the council’s political groups.

Praising his work, Liberal Democrat group leader David Tutt said: “Can I, on behalf of the Liberal Democrat group, offer you our sincere thanks for the way you have chaired this council. You threw yourself into the role.

“Cllr Elkin explained how he would be respectful to all groups and can I say that you have been all the way through. You have been a role model in that respect.”

The sentiments were echoed by Cllr Trevor Webb, co-leader of the council’s Labour group.

Cllr Webb said: “I’m very happy to say nice words about Peter Pragnell. He is one of the nicest politicians and people it has been my pleasure to know.”

The meeting also saw the re-election of Cllr Jim Sheppard as vice-chairman of the council.