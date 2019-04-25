New build in Eastbourne back garden given thumbs up

A new build in the garden of an Eastbourne home has been approved by town planners.

On Tuesday (April 23), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved an application to build a two-storey home in the garden to the rear of 10 Wedderburn Road in Ratton.

While the application had proven to be controversial with neighbours, it was unanimously granted conditional planning permission by the committee.

Cllr Colin Murdoch (Con), who is a ward councillor for the area as well as a member of the planning committee, said: “There is no problem I can see with access. The only thing I can see is perhaps the parking in the garden.

“But if I look around the town, where there have been properties built at the rear of other properties, then it goes on.

“If I look next door at number 12 it seems to be a similar development. So when I look at this now it is a very difficult one to actually find any reasons [to refuse].

“To me it is an isolated family home, which is good with plenty of outdoor space. It is very difficult for me to find any issues.”

Before making a decision, the committee heard representations from neighbours who objected to the application as well as from a planning agent acting on behalf of the developers.

Objectors raised a number of concerns about the potential loss of privacy and argued that the two-storey home would be an overdevelopment of the site.

But, following a short discussion, the application was approved, with a condition requiring developers to submit further details of their landscaping plans before full permission is granted.

Committee chairman Jim Murray (Lib Dem – Hampden Park) said: “This is a site that has already got back garden developments around it.

“It is quite a nicely laid out site and they have complied with everything the planning officers have asked for.

“As far as the conditions go I am happy with it.”