Measures to tackle dog fouling are a ‘priority’ in Pevensey

Tackling dog fouling issues is a ‘priority’ for Pevensey Parish Council, which is also planning a dog show this summer.

The council has announced a number of initiatives as part of a three-year plan after a survey of residents showed dog fouling was of ‘considerable concern’.

Measures are set to include ‘pop-up’ information points at popular dog walking areas with information and advice on canine welfare and clearer signage on dog waste and litter bins to show dog owners they can use both types of bin to dispose of dog waste.

The parish council also recently voted to purchase two bag dispensers with biodegradable bag supplies for the village to assist dog walkers to be responsible.

Chairman of Pevensey Parish Council, councillor Peter Lowton said: “The council is aware that there are problems emanating from dog fouling within the community and we have a strong message from the ‘3 Year Plan’ consultation.

“We are working with Wealden District Council to address the problem and also believe that, as a community, we have a role to play in educating our

residents.”

There are also plans for an early summer dog show to bring the community together in a fun event while promoting responsible dog ownership and offering educational information.

Pevensey Dog Show will be held at Pevensey Recreation Ground on Sunday June 9 from 11am to 4pm.

The event is to be hosted in partnership with Pevensey Sports Club, who is celebrating its centenary year and local organisation Perfect K9.

Sponsorship Details and Exhibitor Forms for the Pevensey Dog Show can be downloaded from Pevensey Parish Council website www.pevenseyparishcouncil.org. Wealden District Council Waste and Street Scene Enforcement Team can be found at www.wealden.gov.uk 01323 443322.