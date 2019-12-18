Lewes MP is promoted by Boris Johnson

Newly re-elected Lewes MP Maria Caulfield has been promoted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to become an assistant government whip in the new Conservative administration.

Ms Caulfield, who was elected for the third time in four years in last week’s contest, will take up her new post immediately having previously served before the General Election as the parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Transport.

The role of the whip includes looking after a group of the party’s Members of Parliament and conveying their concerns on policy or any difficulties they are having to the Chief Whip and Prime Minister.

Sometimes whips are responsible for particular government departments ensuring the business of that department is able to get through the House of Commons.

Maria Caulfield said, “I would like to thank the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve in this Conservative government helping to ensure that all of the promises we have made during the election will go through the House of Commons and become law. Once fulfilled these will see us unleashing Britain’s potential.

“I will endeavour to keep up the hard work that I am doing in the constituency as the people of the Polegate and Lewes constituency would expect of me as their re-elected local Member of Parliament.”