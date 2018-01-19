Katy Bourne’s council tax increase plan agreed

A council tax increase of 7.8 per cent proposed by Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has been agreed by councillors today (Friday January 19).

The precept rise, which equates to an extra £12 a year for a Band D property, was supported by the Sussex Police and Crime Panel by a margin of 11 to seven votes.

According to Mrs Bourne the decision to ask for extra funding will help protect 480 police officer and staff posts, while the decision was informed by a rise in public demand for police services, the increasing complexity of criminal investigations and calls from the public for investment in more visible local policing.

She said: “This for us is a real game-changer when it comes to looking at funding our policing services across the county.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly but I believe it’s the right one to protect 465 police officer and staff jobs, sustain our local policing and make sure the chief constable puts these resources in the areas the public tells me that matters to them.”

Lib Dem panel member John Ungar asked to defer the precept increase so the commissioner could come back for more information, but was told they either had to vote to support or veto the commissioner’s proposals.

A proposal to veto the precept increase was defeated by seven votes to 11.

More to follow.