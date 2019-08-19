Increase in Eastbourne JSA claimants

There has been an increase in people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) since last year according to latest figures from the DWP.

The statistics show 2, 251 people currently claim for JSA which is an increase of 256 (13 per cent) from 2018. The number of 18-24 year olds claiming for the benefit is 383 which is an increase of 68 (22 per cent) from last year.

However, the amount of people claiming JSA has decreased over a five year period. Since 2014 the amount of 18-24 year olds claiming has decreased by 154 people (29 per cent) and an overall decline of 596 (21 per cent).

A DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) spokesperson said, “In Eastbourne, we’re continuing to build on our support for young people through our Mentoring Circles initiative, which gives an opportunity to build on employability skills, through facilitating an interaction with an employer.

“Mentoring Circles aims to increase confidence, motivation and job search skills and help customers move closer to employment by raising their aspirations and fostering a can do approach.”