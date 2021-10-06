Home Office’s placement of asylum seekers in Eastbourne hotel criticised

Hotel room (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking on Tuesday (October 5), Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt called on the Home Office to take immediate action to rehouse a group of asylum seekers who had been placed into a hotel in the town last weekend.

The hotel — which we have chosen not to name — is one of three recently served with Planning Contravention Notices (PCN) by EBC, due to their use as emergency homelessness accommodation by Brighton and Hove City Council.

Cllr Tutt said: “This is a very high handed approach from [Home Secretary] Priti Patel. It beggars belief that the government would take this sort of inappropriate action with virtually no consultation or forward planning and without providing support services.

“They have placed 120 vulnerable asylum seekers into a property that the council is currently taking enforcement action against.

“We will be making the strongest possible representations to the Home Office. They need to reverse this decision immediately and establish a clear plan to process the applications of these individuals in order that they have some certainty over their future.”

The Home Office was approached for comment but has not replied by time of publication.

The hotels were investigated and issued with PCNs amid a row between EBC and BHCC about the latter’s placement of homeless people in the town. Through the notices, the hotels are required to return to ‘holiday accommodation’ as soon as possible.

EBC argues the BHCC had placed too many people within the town without providing adequate support. This, the borough council said, was having a knock on impact on local services.