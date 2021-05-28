Hailsham committee plans for the next year are put in place

Following on from proposals made at the annual meeting of Hailsham Town Council held on Thursday May 27, the council’s committee structure for the next 12 months has been put in place.

Five standing committees have been appointed for 2021/22:

1. Assets management committee

Hailsham Country Park. Photo from Hailsham Town Council SUS-210528-111105001

Responsibilities include cemetery buildings, the James West Community Centre, street lighting, youth services, play areas, and public open spaces.

2. Communities committee

Responsibilities include business, retail and town centre development.

3. Finance, budget, resources and staffing committee

Hailsham James West Community Centre. Photo from Hailsham Town Council SUS-210528-111155001

Responsibilities include recommending the council’s budget, insurance, health and safety, banking and investment, grants, and joint funded projects. 4. Planning and development committee

Powers include commenting on planning applications, tree preservation orders, conservation areas and listed buildings, and any other planning related matters.

5. Neighbourhood planning committee

The council established a neighbourhood planning committee in 2015 to oversee a process that will result in the preparation of a plan for Hailsham, which was put to a public referendum on May 6 this year.

Hailsham play area. Photo from Hailsham Town Council SUS-210528-111135001

Town clerk John Harrison said, “Local government needs local people. The town council is determined to make Hailsham a great place to live, work and learn and residents can get involved by attending (albeit remotely for the time being), making an enquiry or raising an issue relating to town council services at our regular meetings.

“If there is an issue you think is important or where you believe the town council can make improvements you may want to bring it to the attention of members, so please do consider coming along to our meetings.”

At the annual meeting, the town council also decided councillor representation on certain external bodies:

Wealden District Association of Local Councils: Cllr Paul Holbrook and Cllr John Puttick

Hailsham allotment. Photo from Hailsham Town Council SUS-210528-111115001

Hailsham Forward (Executive): Cllr Gavin Blake-Coggins and Cllr Ross Newark

Cuckmere Buses Stakeholder Group: Cllr Trevor Powis

Environment Hailsham (Board): Cllr John Puttick

Wealden & District Citizens’ Advice Bureau (Board): Cllr Karen Nicholls

Wealden Dementia Action Alliance: Cllr Anne-Marie Ricketts