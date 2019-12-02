Fresh bid to demolish Eastbourne cottage and replace it with flats

Developers have put forward fresh plans to demolish a cottage in Eastbourne and build a block of flats in its place.

In an application submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, developers are seeking planning permission to demolish Glebe Cottage in Grassington Road and build a block of 11 flats in its place.

The proposals come after a similar (and controversial) application to build a block of 16 flats on the same site was refused by town planners in June.

In refusing the scheme, planners had raised concerns over its size, appearance, an ‘unacceptable’ lack of affordable housing on site and the loss of green space through the construction of a parking area for residents.

In a report at the time, a planning officer said: “The principle of residential development on this site is considered to be acceptable, as is the removal of the existing building, which is not locally or nationally listed [or] located within a conservation area.

“[But] the proposed development would be unacceptably bulky, resulting in an overbearing and over-dominant relationship towards the neighbouring two-and-a-half storey dwelling.

“The proposed development would fail to deliver on-site affordable housing, which is badly needed within the Meads ward.”

However, developers say this new application aims to ‘decisively and comprehensively’ address the concerns previously raised by council planners.

To do this, developers have put forward a smaller overall scheme, both in the number of flats and the height of the proposed buildings. This would both reduce parking need and its impact on the street scene and neighbouring properties, developers say.

However, developers say this reduction in the scheme’s size also means the provision of affordable housing may prove to be unviable.

In documents submitted as part of the application, a statement on behalf of the developer said: “The proposed massing is significantly smaller than the original scheme and this will significantly reduce the visual impact of the building.

“Combined with this, the reduced number of buildings will lead to a lower parking requirement, which means that the majority of the rear garden area can be retained as communal space for residents to enjoy.

“The reduction in the number of units, responding to the previous refusal, is likely to make the affordable housing unviable, however, additional submissions will be made on this.”

For further details see application reference 190824 on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning website.