Farage’s Brexit Party receives most votes across Eastbourne

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party received the most votes across Eastbourne at last week’s European elections.

The Lib Dems came second, with the Greens third, then the Conservatives and Labour in fifth.

The area is part of the South East region, which has elected ten new MEPs to the European Parliament.

Four are from the Brexit Party, three are Lib Dems, with one for the Greens, Conservatives, and Labour each.

The breakdown of votes in the Eastbourne borough are:

Change UK – The Independent Group 775

Conservative and Unionist Party 2,523

Green Party 3,168

Labour Party 1,529

Liberal Democrats 7,474

The Brexit Party 11,736

The Socialist Party of Great Britain 35

UK European Union Party (UKEUP) 105

UK Independence Party (UKIP) 658

Independent Jason McMahon 35

Independent David Round 17

Independent Michael Turberville 11