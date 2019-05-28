Farage’s Brexit Party receives most votes across Eastbourne

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party received the most votes across Eastbourne at last week’s European elections.
The Lib Dems came second, with the Greens third, then the Conservatives and Labour in fifth.
The area is part of the South East region, which has elected ten new MEPs to the European Parliament.
Four are from the Brexit Party, three are Lib Dems, with one for the Greens, Conservatives, and Labour each.
The breakdown of votes in the Eastbourne borough are:
Change UK – The Independent Group 775
Conservative and Unionist Party 2,523
Green Party 3,168
Labour Party 1,529
Liberal Democrats 7,474
The Brexit Party 11,736
The Socialist Party of Great Britain 35
UK European Union Party (UKEUP) 105
UK Independence Party (UKIP) 658
Independent Jason McMahon 35
Independent David Round 17
Independent Michael Turberville 11