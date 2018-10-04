Extending weekend opening hours at Eastbourne’s rubbish tip recommended for refusal

Proposals to extend weekend opening hours at Eastbourne’s rubbish tip could come to nothing as planners are recommended to refuse the required changes.

The proposals – for both Eastbourne and Crowborough household waste recycling sites (HWRSs) to open longer on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays – come as the latest step in a series of recent changes to the council’s waste service.

These include charging to dispose of certain non-household waste materials such as soil, hardcore, plasterboard and tyres.

To change the opening hours operator Veolia, which runs both sites on behalf of the county council, has had to apply for permission to alter the existing planning conditions.

The applications are due to be discussed by East Sussex County Council’s planning committee next Wednesday (October 10) but are both recommended for refusal by officers on the grounds they would have ‘an unacceptable effect on amenity’.

In a report on the Crowborough Site, in Farningham Road, a planning officer said: “While the county council, as waste planning authority supports, in principle, the use of HWRSs to more effectively manage waste, this has to be balanced against other material considerations.

“At the Crowborough HWRS, the material circumstances have not changed since the conditions to control operating hours were imposed.

“Consequently, it is considered that further operational activity during weekends and on Bank Holidays would be likely to result in an unacceptable effect on amenity.”

A report on the Eastbourne site, in St Philip’s Avenue, uses similar terms but instead says changing the conditions would have an “unacceptable adverse effect on amenity.”