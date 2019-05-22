European elections: Eastbourne council gives advice to residents who haven’t received their poll cards

Eastbourne council has issued advice in case residents hoping to vote in tomorrow’s European elections have not received their poll cards.

It comes as some residents in town have expressed concern on social media about having not received their poll cards, writes Henry Sandercock.

The purpose of a poll card is to tell voters where and when an election is taking place. Voters are not required to have their poll card with them when they go to vote.

A spokesperson for the borough council said, “57,491 poll cards were printed and sent out via Royal Mail.

“Anyone unsure of where to vote should visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk.elections-and-voting and click on the link ‘Find Your Polling Station’.”

The elections to decide new Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are taking place on Thursday, May 23.

