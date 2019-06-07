Eastbourne on-street parking costs look set to double

The cost of on-street parking in Eastbourne looks set to double in Eastbourne.

East Sussex County Council is planning on holding a public consultation on changes to the cost of pay and display fees and parking permits.

The council aims to standardise prices across East Sussex – which would see Eastbourne prices increasing.

On-street parking fees would ‘almost double’ – with increases ranging from 20p to £1.90 an hour – and residents’ parking permits would also go up. There would be a discount for low emission vehicles.

Rupert Clubb, director for transport and environment, said, “Although many motorists would see an increase in parking charges under the proposals, the cost of on-street parking in East Sussex has not increased significantly in Lewes since 2007 and in Eastbourne and Hastings since 2008.

“The proposed changes to residents’ permits would result in a fairer charging system in which permits cost the same regardless of where in the county you live, while pay and display tariffs would increase by between 20p and £1.90.

“As well as covering the cost of running the scheme, the increase will help us manage the growing demand for parking, promote more sustainable forms of transport and improve the air quality in our busy town centres.”

Charges for first permits in Hastings would remain the same or reduce for residents with a vehicle in car tax bands A to F, while the majority of motorists in Eastbourne would pay more for annual permits.

The cost of a first permit would be between £15 and £95 per year.

Charges for permits in Lewes, where discount is already given to low emission vehicles, would remain the same, while the cost of resident permits in Falmer would increase.

Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s deputy leader, will be asked to approve a public consultation on changes to the cost of parking permits and pay and display fees at a meeting on June 17.