Eastbourne MP will back Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

Eastbourne MP has confirmed he will back Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

The Liberal Democrats are currently campaigning to stop the country leaving the EU.

But Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd, who resigned his party’s whip last year and currently sits as an independent in the Commons, has repeatedly stated although personally a remainer, he would accept the referendum result and support the Government’s Withdrawal Bill, which he has done so three times.

This week he said: “I’ve also publicly stated that if the EU were to agree a fourth Withdrawal Bill with the UK, which it now has, I would keep my promise and support it.

“Equally I have been crystal clear that I will not vote for a no deal. People in Eastbourne & Willingdon know that when I give my word, I keep it.”

MPs are expected to vote on Mr Johnson’s deal tomorrow (Saturday October 19), with the DUP and opposition parties saying they plan to vote against it.

This will leave the Government needing to persuade a number of MPs from other parties to rebel and also gain support from former Conservatives stripped of the whip last month.