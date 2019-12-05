Eastbourne General Election hustings is cancelled

A General Election hustings in Eastbourne has been cancelled.

East Sussex Save the NHS had planned to host all the town’s MP candidates at an event on Monday, December 9 – just days before the election on December 12.

It was to be held at Seaside Community Hub and focus on the future of the NHS.

But organisers confirmed today (Thursday) the event has been cancelled due to another hustings taking place at the same time.

Meanwhile, another hustings is to be held tomorrow (Friday) at the Eastbourne campus of the University of Brighton.

Journalism students are inviting the public to their General Election debate with all of the town’s Parliamentary candidates – including Stephen Lloyd, Caroline Ansell, Jake Lambert, Stephen Gander and Ken Pollock.

The debate will take place at 11.30am in Hillbrow Room 129 at the School of Sport and Service Management in 1 Denton Road.

To book a place, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/university-of-brighton-sasm-public-general-election-debate-tickets-84248949877

The General Election is happening next Thursday (December 12) with polls open from 7am to 10pm.